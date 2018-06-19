As Buffett told his biographer Alice Schroeder, his pitch to Erico went something like this: "We represent Wilson's Coin-Operated Machine Company, and we have a proposition from Mr. Wilson. It's at no risk to you. Let's put this nickel machine in the back, Mr. Erico, and your customers can play while they wait. And we'll split the money."

"Mr. Wilson's Coin-Operated Machine Company" didn't exist, but that didn't matter: Erico loved the idea. The young business partners installed the machine in the barber shop and it was a hit from day one: The first night, Buffett and Danley collected four dollars. After one week, they had $25, enough to buy another pinball machine.

Soon enough, Buffett had pinball machines operating in barber shops all over Washington, D.C., where his family lived at the time. The teen ended up selling the business, which he started with just $25, for over $1,000 after a year.



As Buffett told Gates in the Omaha candy shop: "It was the best business I was ever in. I peaked very early in my business career."

Don't miss: We looked at the 25 most popular cash back credit cards—here's our pick for No. 1

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!