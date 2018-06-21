Skyrocket your productivity with the 'touch it once' rule

When work is coming at you from all directions, it's easy to push even the simplest tasks aside. You may find yourself repeatedly looking at the same paperwork or email and promising to get to it later.

However, this form of procrastination can really tank your ability to get things done, says productivity expert Nicole Bandes.

"We take so much time doing something and then redoing something because we didn't really do it fully the first time," she tells CNBC Make It.

One simple solution is to follow the "touch it once" rule. The general idea is that as soon as you touch something, whether it's piece of mail or a project that needs to be filed, you immediately act on it. This could be fully completing the task at once or determining the next actionable steps to move it along.

Following this strategy not only saves you time but also declutters your mental space. Bandes explains that as projects pile up, it creates a sense of "unfinished business."

These yet-to-be-completed assignments niggle at your mind, she says, which inhibits your ability to fully process whatever you're working on in the moment.