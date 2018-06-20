3 email hacks Bill Gates used to tame his inbox at Microsoft

The billionaire's productivity hack started with his desk setup. Gates revealed that his office had very little paper because most of his correspondence took place over email.

This is particularly noteworthy considering that the average executive wastes six weeks a year retrieving misplaced items due to messy desks, according to the Wall Street Journal. A clutter-free desk, according to productivity experts, is key to getting work done because it reduces your stress levels and allows you to focus on one task at a time.

But email can be just as overwhelming as a messy desk, which is why the billionaire used a three-computer system to keep tabs on his messages. On his desk were three computer screens that were "synchronized," so he could drag items from one screen to the next, forming a single desktop.

"Once you have that large display area, you'll never go back, because it has a direct impact on productivity," wrote Gates.

The billionaire then divided his email load by screen. On the left, he viewed his entire inbox, on the middle screen was the specific email he was engaging with and on the right screen was his internet browser.

"This setup gives me the ability to glance and see what new [email] has come in while I'm working on something, and to bring up a link that's related to an email and look at it while the email is still in front of me," Gates said.