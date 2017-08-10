3 email hacks to boost your productivity and get your inbox under control

Experts have mixed opinions on whether or not you should check your emails first thing in the morning, but Moore says he's found success by checking his messages only after he's finished a task on his to-do list.

"Right before I go home [from work] the last thing I do is look at the stuff I need to do and try to organize it by priority," he says. "I try to make sure as soon as I get to work, I make progress on those at least for an hour before I look at my emails."

Bestselling author Michelle Gielan argues that reading one bad email in the morning can throw your entire mood off and lead to a bad day. Instead, she suggest taking two minutes to write a positive email to someone in your network before delving into the madness of your inbox.

"Even if you have one good and one bad [email], the bad always seem more powerful," she says in a recent episode of "The Productivityist Podcast."