3 email hacks to boost your productivity and get your inbox under control

Email — sending, responding to, and deleting it — can sometimes seem like a full-time job. Office workers now receive an average of more than 100 emails per day and spend 6.3 hours checking both their work and personal messages.
That means that most people are burning almost the entire workweek on inbox maintenance.
Email correspondence isn't going anywhere, but it doesn't have to rule your life. Boomerang CEO and email productivity expert Alex Moore spoke with CNBC Make It and shared three tips for keeping email from standing in the way of your productivity: