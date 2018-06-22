Maryellis Bunn loves to play with color.
An entire room of her New York City apartment is pink, as is her office in the city's Meatpacking District. The Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC), which she co-founded in the summer of 2016, featured a rainbow sprinkle pool.
Now her latest creation, The Pint Shop, is an ice cream shop filled with banana yellow, cherry red and turquoise-colored aisles. On a recent day, Bunn spoke to CNBC wearing pants the color of a juicy red apple.
"I'm really interested in the psychology of color," the 26 year-old entrepreneur told CNBC Make It recently.
"For women...pink leads to happiness and good thoughts," she said, speaking about the soft millennial pink, the color that covers multiple walls of The Pint Shop. The space opened in New York City on June 6.