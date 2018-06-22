The company is clearly something Bunn is passionate about. "I work 20 hours a day," she said, adding that her mission is to inspire imagine and creativity in others.

When the Laguna Beach, Calif. native relocated to New York City, Bunn was surprised to learn that even in a city with more than eight million people, she felt lonely. But she quickly realized it wasn't just her or peers that felt that way. It was everywhere.

"People are desperate for connection," Bunn said. "Everybody's on their phones. Where do we have to go to connect?"

Bunn couldn't find one, so she decided to create one with the Museum of Ice Cream. The pop-up, which Bunn referred to as a "passion project," was supposed to last less than a month.

However, the response was so overwhelming that the temporary museum quickly moved to Los Angeles and Miami, and it's currently in San Francisco. Not only that, copycat museums began popping up as well, including museums for foods like eggs, candy, pizza and avocados.

Consumers, however, are still hungry for ice cream.

"What people have done is taken exactly my model, skimmed it and they have a very surface-level kind of thing," Bunn told Make It, who pointed out that some of these museums even charge the exact same admission fee.

"They're building things for Instagram," she says. "That was never once on my radar. I don't think they actually understand the framework of our foundation."