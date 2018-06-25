Building a career is more of a priority than having kids, say single American women

Family or career? Four times more single American women are prioritizing building a professional career than having kids, according to a new study conducted by creative marketing agency Hill Holliday and its market research company Origin.
The study, "Reaching the Modern Independent Woman," included a quantitative survey fielded from single men (with no children and never married), single women (with no children and never married) and married women, as well as qualitative focus groups comprised of similar demographics. It’s based on the views of 1,217 respondents between the ages of 30 and 45.
For single women, the top three priorities, in fact, had nothing to do with marriage or family.
Forty-four percent of single women respondents ranked "living on your own" as their No. 1 priority, 34 percent ranked establishing a career as their top priority and 27 percent ranked financial security as most important.