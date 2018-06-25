How to avoid 3 popular World Cup scams

Tens of millions of people have tuned into the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches, but even as the games are nearly halfway through, getting a seat at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium, the largest of the World Cup arenas, is a dream come true for many soccer fans. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what scammers are banking on.

The Federal Trade Commission issued an alert on Monday, warning consumers to watch out for World Cup scams — especially those promising tickets to the upcoming remaining matches.

“Any type of big, international event, whether it's the World Cup, the Olympics or the Super Bowl, you see a variety of different adversaries taking advantage of it," Dmitri Alperovitch, chief technology officer at cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, tells CNBC Make It.

Consumers should be on the lookout for these three types of common scams related to the World Cup.