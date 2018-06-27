Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx on Oct. 13, 1989, and she is already on track to make history.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary for the 14th Congressional District of New York, unseating leading House Democrat Joe Crowley. Crowley, the fourth-ranking House Democrat, who many predicted would replace Nancy Pelosi as minority leader, has represented the Bronx and Queens district for 10 terms and has not faced a primary challenger since 2004.

Ocasio-Cortez, 28, is highly favored to win the deep-blue district in November. If she does, she will become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

The rising political star is a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and previously worked for the late Senator Ted Kennedy and as an Education Director in the Bronx. Her father was a small business owner from the South Bronx, and her mother is a housekeeper from Arecibo, Puerto Rico.