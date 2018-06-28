In San Francisco, households earning $117,000 qualify as ‘low income’

The increasingly steep cost of living in the Bay Area means that even earning six figures in San Francisco might not be enough to make ends meet.

A new report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development says that a San Francisco metro area family of four bringing in $117,400 a year qualifies as “low income." Last year, the cut off was $105,350. An annual salary of $82,000 now puts single adults in the “low income” bracket as well.

Other notoriously expensive cities aren’t nearly as extreme. In New York, the “low income” threshold for a family of four is $83,450 per year. In Los Angeles, it’s $77,500.

Making ends meet for a family of four in San Francisco requires a household income of $92,139, according to MIT’s living wage calculator. The model takes into account factors such as the costs of child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular expenses, but doesn’t include conveniences such as restaurant meals, vacations and money left over for investments.