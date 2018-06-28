When Richard Branson first heard about the Virgin Islands in the 1970s, he was intrigued. After all, he had started a company called Virgin a few years earlier.

“I had no idea where they were located or that they were actually called the British Virgin Islands,” the billionaire entrepreneur writes in a blog post about purchasing Necker Island. “But one Thursday in 1978, I was told that they existed and that I could potentially own one.”

He picked up the phone and rang the realtor: “We were still in the early days of Virgin Records, and I by no means had the cash to buy an island. Luckily, the realtor didn’t know this and offered me an all expenses paid trip to see the Islands that weekend. I agreed to go on one condition — if I could bring a guest,” recalls Branson, who was trying to impress a girl at the time.