How to avoid two of the most dangerous and widespread summer scams

You may be heading off for vacation this summer, but scams don't take a break. In fact, scam calls are up 60 percent so far this year and are expected to hit record-setting levels this summer.

Robocalls tend to spike this time of year, according to according to the YouMail Robocall Index. While not all robocalls are scams (some companies do place legitimate automated calls), YouMail estimates that over 27 percent of the 16.3 billion robocalls received in the first five months of 2018 were scams. And the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker shows the number of scams reported to the organization this May and June is almost double the number flagged in 2017.

"There seems to be a pattern of robocalls spiking in the summer following tax season,” Daniel Smith, head of security research at security company Radware, tells CNBC Make It. Criminals are hoping that a few of the people they call daily are actually in debt with the IRS, which could give them leverage to draw in victims, Smith says.

Summer typically brings an influx of travel scams and student loan cons in particular. Here’s how to avoid them.