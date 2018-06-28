Richard Branson once tipped a cab driver with first class plane tickets worth ‘about £4,000’

When it comes to tipping your cab driver, 15 to 20 percent is customary. Self-made billionaire Richard Branson exceeded that in a big way when he once left a cabbie the equivalent of £4,000.

“I was trying to get a taxi driver to stop to take an associate to the airport,” he recalled in 2006, when UK website This is Money asked about the biggest tip he had ever left. “He was a bit reluctant to go so I offered him an economy class ticket to New York.”

When that didn’t work, he doubled his offer to two economy class tickets but “even then he wasn't interested. He was even a bit hesitant when I offered him two upper class tickets which cost about £4,000. But he eventually agreed. London cabbies can be pretty demanding.”