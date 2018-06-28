VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Richard Branson once tipped a cab driver with first class plane tickets worth ‘about £4,000’

British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson leans out of the window of the driver's cab on board a Virgin Pendolino train at Lime Street Station in Liverpool, north-west England, on March 13, 2012, as he prepares to launch a Global Entrepreneurship Congress.
PAUL ELLIS | Getty Images
British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson leans out of the window of the driver's cab on board a Virgin Pendolino train at Lime Street Station in Liverpool, north-west England, on March 13, 2012, as he prepares to launch a Global Entrepreneurship Congress.

When it comes to tipping your cab driver, 15 to 20 percent is customary. Self-made billionaire Richard Branson exceeded that in a big way when he once left a cabbie the equivalent of £4,000.

“I was trying to get a taxi driver to stop to take an associate to the airport,” he recalled in 2006, when UK website This is Money asked about the biggest tip he had ever left. “He was a bit reluctant to go so I offered him an economy class ticket to New York.”

When that didn’t work, he doubled his offer to two economy class tickets but “even then he wasn't interested. He was even a bit hesitant when I offered him two upper class tickets which cost about £4,000. But he eventually agreed. London cabbies can be pretty demanding.”

When Richard Branson was first starting out, he couldn't afford a traditional home—so he bought this instead
When Richard Branson started out, he couldn't afford a house—so he bought this instead   

Branson’s far from the only celebrity who leaves generous gratuities. Retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is “a big tipper,” he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, and once left a server $4,000. “I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast.

"Then, when we're getting ready to leave, I'll ask them: 'How much do you want?'” The most anyone had ever asked for was $4,000. "And I said, 'OK no problem,'" O'Neal recalled.

For a more realistic guide to tipping, check out everything you need to know about the money you give.

Don't miss: We looked at the 25 most popular cash back credit cards—here's our pick for No. 1

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Facebook alum and venture capitalist explains why he always tips 100%
Facebook alum and venture capitalist explains why he almost always tips 100%   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...