There are plenty of reasons to pursue an MBA — graduates average six-figure salaries and it can be a head start when making a career change.

But don’t assume the degree is always worth getting, says Jason Calacanis, a Silicon Valley angel investor. Calacanis has backed over 150 companies, including six that have become unicorns with valuations over the $1 billion, like Uber and trading platform Robinhood.

“I don’t have an MBA, but I hire a lot of them and I invest in them,” Calacanis tells CNBC Make It.

Still, “I do think that education has the worst value ratio," he says.