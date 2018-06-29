Changes are coming to Chipotle. The fast-casual restaurant chain, known mostly for its burritos and a limited number of other items, is starting to branch out. It's testing multiple new menu items that could eventually roll out to customers nationwide. It may even serve breakfast, one day.

New CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company in February after previously serving as Taco Bell’s CEO, is looking to turn around Chipotle’s fortunes; the company struggled following a series of outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and norovirus at various locations dating back to 2015.

Many customers have long lobbied for Chipotle to expand its offerings, and now Niccol seems to be listening. The company announced Wednesday that it will be testing quesadillas, nachos, an avocado tostada and even a line of frozen drinks such as a Mexican chocolate milkshake.

The nachos feature corn chips topped with beans, queso, sour cream and salsa.

The quesadillas are filled with meat and cheese, and they're served with toppings like salsa and guacamole on the side.

Meanwhile, the avocado tostada is Chipotle's take on avocado toast, featuring a toasted tortilla topped with avocado spread, salsa, and cheese.

The Mexican chocolate milkshake will have spices like cardamom and chipotle seasoning.

Both the quesadilla and the nachos are items that customers have been requesting for some time, Chipotle chief market officer Chris Brandt told Business Insider.