Inside Derek Jeter's $14.75 million castle in upstate NY

Greenwood Lake was once a fashionable summer resort community, according to Variety, that attracted the likes of Greta Garbo, Babe Ruth and Gypsy Rose Lee.

The estate was originally built in 1903, and it was purchased in 1952 by John and Julia Tiedemann. Jeter's grandfather William Sonny Connors was the Tiedemann's adopted son; the castle has been in the family for decades.

According to a 2009 report in the Times Herald-Record of Middletown, New York, Jeter invested more than $3 million in renovations and infrastructure improvements, since purchasing the castle 15 years ago.

Jeter retired in 2014 as the second highest-paid player in Major League Baseball history, reportedly making $265.2 million during his 20 seasons. This is second to teammate Alex Rodriguez, who made $356.3 million through his career.

