VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Inside Derek Jeter's $14.75 million castle in upstate NY

Noam Galai 

Yes, former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter owns a castle in upstate New York, and it's now on the market.

Jeter bought the four-acre, gated property in Greenwood Lake, known locally as the Tiedemann Castle, in 2003 for $425,000. The estate has six bedrooms, including two master suites in the main house, seven bathrooms, four kitchens and one outdoor kitchen. It sits on 700 feet of shoreline on Greenwood Lake, about an hour north of New York City.

There is also a pool house with wet bar; infinity-edge swimming pool perched about a waterfall cascading into a private lagoon; two-bedroom lakeside guesthouse; a boat house; a four-car garage; and a small replica of the Statue of Liberty facing the lake.

The Greenwood Lake castle estate at 14 Lake Shore Road is listed with Wright Brothers Real Estate, Inc.

Wright Bros. Real Estate listing for Derek Jeter's upstate New York castle. 
Wright Bros. Real Estate Inc.
Wright Bros. Real Estate listing for Derek Jeter's upstate New York castle. 

Greenwood Lake was once a fashionable summer resort community, according to Variety, that attracted the likes of Greta Garbo, Babe Ruth and Gypsy Rose Lee.

The estate was originally built in 1903, and it was purchased in 1952 by John and Julia Tiedemann. Jeter's grandfather William Sonny Connors was the Tiedemann's adopted son; the castle has been in the family for decades.

According to a 2009 report in the Times Herald-Record of Middletown, New York, Jeter invested more than $3 million in renovations and infrastructure improvements, since purchasing the castle 15 years ago.

Jeter retired in 2014 as the second highest-paid player in Major League Baseball history, reportedly making $265.2 million during his 20 seasons. This is second to teammate Alex Rodriguez, who made $356.3 million through his career.

Don't miss: Ryan Murphy, the 'most powerful man in TV,' is selling his $18 million home — take a look inside

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

5 of the best travel rewards credit cards for young people
5 of the best travel rewards credit cards for young people   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...