In an effort to make your resume stand out from the pack it can be tempting to stretch the truth. But exaggerating on your resume is an extremely bad idea, says Elaine Varelas, a managing partner at career consulting firm Keystone Partners.

Not only will you find it difficult to back up falsified claims in an interview setting, she says, but hiring managers will eventually find out the truth when they check in with your references.

“Your goal is to present yourself in the best light while being honest,” Varelas tells CNBC Make It.

To ensure that you're presenting all fact and no fiction, she says to remove these five common white lies from your resume: