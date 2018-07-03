‘Ant-Man’ Paul Rudd reveals the weirdest odd job he  did to save money for acting school 

At 49, Rudd's career also includes notable roles in movies like 1995’s “Clueless,” 2001’s “Wet Hot American Summer” and 2004’s “Anchorman.”

But before Rudd found success in Hollywood, he worked a variety of odd jobs, including one that he calls “the weirdest” job he’s ever had: glazing hams in his hometown of Kansas City, Kansas.

Some of Rudd’s earliest jobs skewed a bit more on the traditional side: delivering newspapers, bagging groceries, he told IMDB in 2015. Though at one point, before his acting career took off in the early 1990s, Rudd worked as a DJ at a Bat Mitzvah.

But the job that really sticks out in Rudd’s mind was one he took after he graduated from the University of Kansas with a theater degree in 1992. To save money for a move to Los Angeles (to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts), Rudd took a job at the Holiday Ham Company in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, where he grew up.

“I glazed hams,” Rudd said in a 2015 interview on ABC’s "Live! With Kelly and Michael."

He described the process, saying it involved sifting a lot of sugar from a tub onto a heated ham and then using a propane torch to melt the sugar into a glaze. “It was like a rhythm,” Rudd said.

“It was one of the weirder jobs I’ve ever had,” he said.