Glover took a job on the "30 Rock" writing staff when he was just 23 years old. It proved to be a big break, as he wrote for the show for three years, making the occasional on-camera cameo, while also getting credit for writing memorable scenes, such as Tracy Morgan's song "Werewolf Bar Mitzvah."

"Donald started right out of college as a writer at 30 Rock," Fey told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. "He was actually still, I believe, living in an NYU dorm. He was an RA, and he would work and go home to a dorm."

In a 2017 interview with Wired magazine, Glover credited Fey with making him want to write for television at a time when he was also experimenting with stand-up comedy, short videos and some early music recordings. "I decided I wanted to write for television because of Tina," Glover told Wired. "She was always so happy, and I was like, 'I want to be happy like that too.'"

Glover's high school classmates certainly would have approved of his first job. They voted him "Most Likely to Write for 'The Simpsons'" in his high school yearbook, despite the fact that he grew up as a Jehovah's Witness and his mother refused to let him watch the iconic animated show.

Still, in 2009, Glover left "30 Rock" to spend more time developing his own stand-up comedy while also trying to distribute an independent movie, called "Mystery Team," which he made with his Derrick Comedy group. He was also starting to make music under the name Childish Gambino, which he put online for free.

That same year, Glover took a starring role on the NBC sitcom "Community," a job that would last nearly five seasons and began to make the comedian a household name. In 2016, Glover said he left "Community" partway through the show's fifth season to force his career "to progress."

By that time, Glover had released two studio albums under the name Childish Gambino, 2011's "Camp" and 2013's "Because the Internet," with the latter earning a Grammy nomination in the category for Best Rap Album.

Over the next couple of years, Glover took small roles in movies like 2015's "The Martian" while he worked on developing the new projects. Those would become the critically-acclaimed "Atlanta," which premiered in September 2016, and for which Variety estimates he was paid $75,000 per episode in 2017, and the album "Awaken My Love," which was released three months later. The album debuted in the top spot on Billboard's sales chart for R&B albums and it went on to win a Grammy for the Best Traditional R&B Performance in 2018. Recently, FX signed him to an exclusive deal to develop content for the network following the success of "Atlanta," which drew 1.8 million viewers for the first episode of its second season in March.

Now, with this weekend's release of "Solo," Glover is adding movie stardom to the growing list of accomplishments in a career that started in his college dorm.

Don't Miss:

'Westworld' co-creator Lisa Joy quit her corporate job on the spot to follow her dream of being a writer

'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds' first acting job paid $150 and he 'felt like a gazillionaire'

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!