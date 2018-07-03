This map shows how much Americans spend on fireworks in every state

On Independence Day, many Americans will gather to watch dazzling fireworks displays. Perhaps the most spectacular shows will be in Missouri, where residents spend more to import firecrackers than those in any other U.S. state. According to new data from ValuePenguin, pulled from the U.S. trade census, Missouri residents spend an annual $42.3 million, or about $6.94 per person.

Nebraska and Kansas take second and third place, respectively, with residents spending $5.86 and $4.21 per capita on pyrotechnics.

"The United States imported about $279,966,624 worth of fireworks last year in total," reports ValuePenguin, nearly all of them from China. Most states average less than $3 per person per year spent on fireworks. However, a few spend significantly more, as you can see on the map above: Residents in the states shaded dark blue all spend amounts ranging from $3.50 to nearly $7 a person.

People in Delaware spend the least, with a state and a per capita outlay of $0, or nothing at all. That may be because fireworks are illegal there, as they are in several other states.

Here's a closer look at how much residents spend in each U.S. state.