This map shows how much Americans spend on fireworks in every state

This map represents the annual amount spent on fireworks per person in the U.S. The total amount per person ranges from $0 to $6.94, with the dark blue shade denoting any number higher than $3.50. 
MapInSeconds.com
On Independence Day, many Americans will gather to watch dazzling fireworks displays. Perhaps the most spectacular shows will be in Missouri, where residents spend more to import firecrackers than those in any other U.S. state. According to new data from ValuePenguin, pulled from the U.S. trade census, Missouri residents spend an annual $42.3 million, or about $6.94 per person.

Nebraska and Kansas take second and third place, respectively, with residents spending $5.86 and $4.21 per capita on pyrotechnics.

"The United States imported about $279,966,624 worth of fireworks last year in total," reports ValuePenguin, nearly all of them from China. Most states average less than $3 per person per year spent on fireworks. However, a few spend significantly more, as you can see on the map above: Residents in the states shaded dark blue all spend amounts ranging from $3.50 to nearly $7 a person.

People in Delaware spend the least, with a state and a per capita outlay of $0, or nothing at all. That may be because fireworks are illegal there, as they are in several other states.

Here's a closer look at how much residents spend in each U.S. state.

Alabama

  • Total imports: $19,396,430
  • Imports per capita: $3.99

Alaska

  • Total imports: $226,399
  • Imports per capita: $0.31

Arizona

  • Total imports: $1,034,060
  • Imports per capita: $0.15

Arkansas

  • Total imports: $2,649,113
  • Imports per capita: $0.89
California

  • Total imports: $13,000,442
  • Imports per capita: $0.33

Colorado

  • Total imports: $879,850
  • Imports per capita: $0.16

Connecticut

  • Total imports: $432,540
  • Imports per capita: $0.12

Delaware

  • Total imports: $0
  • Imports per capita: $0

Florida

  • Total imports: $18,065,772
  • Imports per capita: $0.87

Georgia

  • Total imports: $138,007
  • Imports per capita: $0.01

Hawaii

  • Total imports: $672,925
  • Imports per capita: $0.47

Idaho

  • Total imports: $585,801
  • Imports per capita: $0.35

Illinois

  • Total imports: $1,530,614
  • Imports per capita: $0.12

Indiana

  • Total imports: $16,375,305
  • Imports per capita: $2.47
Iowa

  • Total imports: $1,303,879
  • Imports per capita: $0.42

Kansas

  • Total imports: $12,247,314
  • Imports per capita: $4.21

Kentucky

  • Total imports: $2,405,186
  • Imports per capita: $0.54

Louisiana

  • Total imports: $1,082,455
  • Imports per capita: $0.23

Maine

  • Total imports: $809,437
  • Imports per capita: $0.61

Maryland

  • Total imports: $1,256,016
  • Imports per capita: $0.21

Massachusetts

  • Total imports: $80,953
  • Imports per capita: $0.01

Michigan

  • Total imports: $7,236,063
  • Imports per capita: $0.73

Minnesota

  • Total imports: $484,924
  • Imports per capita: $0.09

Mississippi

  • Total imports: $2,069,296
  • Imports per capita: $0.69
Missouri

  • Total imports: $42,283,229
  • Imports per capita: $6.94

Montana

  • Total imports: $1,636,271
  • Imports per capita: $1.58

Nebraska

  • Total imports: $11,182,825
  • Imports per capita: $5.86

Nevada

  • Total imports: $7,548,350
  • Imports per capita: $2.57

New Hampshire

  • Total imports: $2,097,088
  • Imports per capita: $1.57

New Jersey

  • Total imports: $1,248,003
  • Imports per capita: $0.14

New Mexico

  • Total imports: $223,290
  • Imports per capita: $0.11

New York

  • Total imports: $2,841,791
  • Imports per capita: $0.14

North Carolina

  • Total imports: $1,913,692
  • Imports per capita: $0.02

North Dakota

  • Total imports: $1,913,692
  • Imports per capita: $2.53
Ohio

  • Total imports: $26,514,838
  • Imports per capita: $2.28

Oklahoma

  • Total imports: $1,482,712
  • Imports per capita: $0.38

Oregon

  • Total imports: $891,775
  • Imports per capita: $0.22

Pennsylvania

  • Total imports: $8,506,912
  • Imports per capita: $0.67

Rhode Island

  • Total imports: $138,439
  • Imports per capita: $0.13

South Carolina

  • Total imports: $18,999,940
  • Imports per capita: $3.83

South Dakota

  • Total imports: $914,388
  • Imports per capita: $1.06

Tennessee

  • Total imports: $6,690,239
  • Imports per capita: $1.01

Texas

  • Total imports: $17,158,599
  • Imports per capita: $0.61

Utah

  • Total imports: $2,671,881
  • Imports per capita: $0.88
Vermont

  • Total imports: $355,610
  • Imports per capita: $0.57

Virginia

  • Total imports: $1,113,267
  • Imports per capita: $0.13

Washington

  • Total imports: $9,365,359
  • Imports per capita: $1.29

West Virginia

  • Total imports: $173,825
  • Imports per capita: $0.1

Wisconsin

  • Total imports: $7,987,014
  • Imports per capita: $1.38

Wyoming

  • Total imports: $1,853,759
  • Imports per capita: $3.17

ValuePenguin also finds that firework-related injuries peak around Independence Day. "There are an estimated 3,000 ER visits due to firework-related injuries every Fourth of July," the report states, and "the majority 17.1 percent of these injuries happen to children ages 5 to 10 years."

To stay safe, be sure to wear proper safety equipment, never relight rockets that don't work and dispose of all fireworks properly.

