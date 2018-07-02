VISIT CNBC.COM

LeBron James is moving to the Lakers—take a look inside his $23 million Los Angeles home

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the game against the Chicago Bulls on October 24, 2017.
It's official: LeBron James is leaving Cleveland.

The basketball star's management group announced on Sunday that he is signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As he prepares to head west, James is already set-up with two multi-million dollar homes in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. He purchased the first for $21 million in 2015 and the second for $23 million in December.

The larger, more expensive home covers 15,846-square feet of space and features a home theater, outdoor kitchen and an elevator that goes directly to the estate's rooftop terrace, according to real estate site Trulia.

Take a peak at what it looked like when he bought it.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion was built in 2017 and reflects both modern and elegant designs.

Trulia

The custom-built chef's kitchen features marble countertops, French oak floors and stainless steel appliances gilded in gold.

Trulia

The kitchen opens up into the great room, also marked by French oak floors and marble detailing.

Trulia

The living room is flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows and filled with natural light.

Trulia

There's plenty of space to entertain, whether it's serving drinks along the onyx bar…

Trulia

...or catching the latest flick in the spacious home theater.

Trulia

James and his family can also spend quality time bonding over a friendly game of pool.

Trulia

The master suite is fit for a king. It includes his-and-hers bathrooms, a private patio and an elevator that shoots straight to a rooftop terrace.

Trulia

Marble remains a theme throughout the entire home.

Trulia

The enormous walk-in closets could be bedrooms themselves.

Trulia

A home gym provides everything the basketball star needs to stay in shape.

Trulia

Outside, the estate offers ample sitting room on the marble patio.

Trulia

And room to enjoy L.A.'s sunny weather, whether through lounging by the pool or barbecuing in the outdoor kitchen.

Trulia

This is an updated version of a previously published article .

