It's official: LeBron James is leaving Cleveland.

The basketball star's management group announced on Sunday that he is signing a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As he prepares to head west, James is already set-up with two multi-million dollar homes in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. He purchased the first for $21 million in 2015 and the second for $23 million in December.

The larger, more expensive home covers 15,846-square feet of space and features a home theater, outdoor kitchen and an elevator that goes directly to the estate's rooftop terrace, according to real estate site Trulia.

Take a peak at what it looked like when he bought it.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion was built in 2017 and reflects both modern and elegant designs.