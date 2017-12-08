VISIT CNBC.COM

LeBron James just bought a second home in Los Angeles for $23 million—take a look inside

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the game against the Chicago Bulls on October 24, 2017.
LeBron James might save money on transportation while traveling to New York City for games, but he spares no expense on when it comes to where he lives.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar recently bought a $23 million home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood, the Los Angeles Times first reported. It's James' second real estate purchase in the City of Angels; he owns another home in the same neighborhood, which he bought for $21 million in 2015.

The new 15,846-square-foot space features a home theater, outdoor kitchen and an elevator that goes directly to the estate's rooftop terrace, according to real estate site Trulia.

Below, take a look inside.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion was built in 2017 and reflects both modern and elegant designs.

Trulia

The custom-built chef's kitchen features marble countertops, French oak floors and stainless steel appliances gilded in gold.

Trulia

The kitchen opens up into the great room, also marked by French oak floors and marble detailing.

Trulia

The living room is flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows and filled with natural light.

Trulia

There's plenty of space to entertain, whether it's serving drinks along the onyx bar…

Trulia

...or catching the latest flick in the spacious home theater.

Trulia

James and his family can also spend quality time bonding over a friendly game of pool.

Trulia

The master suite is fit for a king. It includes his-and-hers bathrooms, a private patio and an elevator that shoots straight to a rooftop terrace.

Trulia

Marble remains a theme throughout the entire home.

Trulia

The enormous walk-in closets could be bedrooms themselves.

Trulia

A home gym provides everything the basketball star needs to stay in shape.

Trulia

Outside, the estate offers ample sitting room on the marble patio.

Trulia

And room to enjoy L.A.'s sunny weather, whether through lounging by the pool or barbecuing in the outdoor kitchen.

Trulia

