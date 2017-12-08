LeBron James just bought a second home in Los Angeles for $23 million—take a look inside

LeBron James might save money on transportation while traveling to New York City for games, but he spares no expense on when it comes to where he lives.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar recently bought a $23 million home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood, the Los Angeles Times first reported. It's James' second real estate purchase in the City of Angels; he owns another home in the same neighborhood, which he bought for $21 million in 2015.

The new 15,846-square-foot space features a home theater, outdoor kitchen and an elevator that goes directly to the estate's rooftop terrace, according to real estate site Trulia.

Below, take a look inside.

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion was built in 2017 and reflects both modern and elegant designs.