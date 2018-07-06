Three of the top four reasons people are having fewer children than they'd like to are economic, according to a survey released by The New York Times on Thursday.

"Child care is too expensive" was the top reason (64 percent), the Times found, with "worried about the economy" at No. 3 (49 percent) and "can't afford more children" (44 percent) coming in fourth, showing that economic insecurities and financial concerns are causing many young Americans to skip or delay having kids.

The new Morning Consult survey for The New York Times, which surveyed 1,858 men and women ages 20 to 45, also showed 54 percent wanted more time for the children they already have.

The U.S. fertility rate is at a record low for the second consecutive year, according to The New York Times.

"The cost of having children in the U.S. has grown exponentially since the 1960s, when the government first started collecting data on childhood expenditures," CNBC previously reported. From 2000 to 2010, the cost of having children increased by 40 percent.

As of 2015, American parents spent an average of $233,610 on child costs from birth until the age of 17, not including college. The average middle-income married couple spent between $12,350 and $13,900 on each of their children per year. "Higher-income families can expect to spend significantly more, around $372,210, while the data shows that lower-income families spend close to $174,690."