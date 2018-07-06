Oprah Winfrey Googled herself for the first time and learned 2 new things

Oprah Winfrey, who earned a spot as one of the 500 richest people in the world in June, only recently Googled herself for the first time. And to her surprise, she actually learned a couple of things about herself.

In a new interview with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Winfrey recalls looking at her Google search results, shaking her head in disbelief and saying, “I am so impressed with myself,” before bursting out in laughter.

“This is what I didn’t know: that I was the first African-American self-made billionaire. Did not know that,” Winfrey says. She adds that she also didn’t know that she had “donated more to charity in the twentieth century than any other African-American.”