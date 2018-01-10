Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres are among the many celebrities mourning the lives lost and devastation brought upon their Montecito, Calif. hometown.

Just weeks after suffering the Thomas Fire, the state's largest-ever wildfire, torrential rain struck Southern California on Tuesday, causing flash flooding and mudslides which swept away dozens of homes and cars.

The storm has killed at least 15 people, 24 remain unaccounted for and over 50 people have been rescued by helicopters, according to the latest Associated Press figures. Debris from the storm further caused a ruptured gas line, as captured by Winfrey in an Instagram video she posted on Tuesday. Winfrey also demonstrated how deep the mud was in the backyard of her estate.

"What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire," Winfrey wrote. "Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons."