Self-made billionaire Richard Branson: 'Don’t waste your time trying to be normal'

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson says his ability to cross the Pacific Ocean in a hot air balloon and pursue his dream of traveling to space by starting a commercial spaceflight company comes from being a forward-thinking leader.
"I've never really had the desire to fit in and that's served me well in business. Innovation doesn't come from being comfortable and doing what everyone else is doing," Branson wrote in a recent blog post.
In order to become comfortable in your creativity and different way of thinking, Branson shared this main lesson: "Don't waste your time trying to be normal."