Self-made billionaire Richard Branson: 'Don’t waste your time trying to be normal'

"We all have different qualities and strengths and we should use these to our advantage rather than just try to be like everybody else," he explained.

Branson noted that whether it was leaving school at 16 or starting his airline with no experience of the aviation industry, he's always done things differently than others.

As a child, Branson had the opportunity to pursue his "outlandish ideas" thanks to his family.

"My parents nurtured my entrepreneurial spirit — even allowing me to grow Christmas trees and breed budgerigars to try and turn a profit when I was young," Branson wrote. "They always had a positive attitude to my crazy ideas and I'm so glad they didn't try and force me to conform."

In 1997, Steve Jobs included Branson in an Apple marketing campaign titled "Think Different." Branson was featured in a montage of clips including Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lennon, as Jobs' voiceover said, "Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently."