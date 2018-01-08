These celebrities want Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020

After Oprah Winfrey's powerful acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, celebrities are calling for the self-made billionaire to run for U.S. president in 2020. Those supporters include civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson Sr., Seth Meyers, Sarah Silverman and Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham.
Award show host Seth Meyers first planted the seed for speculation during his opening monologue when he teased how reverse psychology could get Winfrey to run for president.
"In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House correspondents' dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president," the NBC late-night host said. "And some have said that night convinced him to run. And if that's true, I would just like to say Oprah you will never be president."
Further speculation over Winfrey's potential presidential bid spread immediately after her acceptance speech for the 2018 Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.
Although Winfrey has denied any plans for a presidential bid, Bloomberg reports, Graham told the Los Angeles Times that it's truly the public's decision.