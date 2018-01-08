These celebrities want Oprah Winfrey to run for president in 2020

"It's up to the people," he told the newspaper on Sunday when asked about a presidential run. "She would absolutely do it."

Meryl Streep, the acclaimed actress and last year's winner of the Globes' award told the Washington Post that Winfrey "launched a rocket" Sunday evening.

"I want her to run for president," Streep said. "I don't think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn't have a choice."

Streep went on to call Winfrey's speech "a barnburner."

"She runs a major company. She could lead the country. Instead of leading the country down," Streep added.

Winfrey began the speech by reflecting on her own life and career, discussed the importance of being the first black woman to win the prestigious award and closed it by addressing the progress the media industry still needs to make.

"I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon," Winfrey said, referring to Hollywood's ongoing conversation against sexual harassment. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, 'Me too' again."

In October last year, Winfrey said she had never considered the possibility of running for president. On "CBS This Morning," she shut down her longtime friend Gayle King's question about a potential vice president shortlist.

"There will be no running for office of any kind for me," Winfrey told King. Still, CNN reported on Monday that Winfrey is "actively thinking" about running for president, according to two close friends of hers.



