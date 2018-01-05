Why Solange Knowles believes saying 'no' is a powerful way to reach your goals

But it was ultimately thanks to turning down even the best opportunities that came her way, "no matter how good they feel or if they're going to enable me to financially invest back into my art or back into community building," she said, that Knowles stayed on track with her plans.

"When the record came out, I had these opportunities," Knowles said. "It was so exciting and I was like, 'Wow, I've been working for this moment' and then I thought, 'Wait this doesn't actually line up with what I'm saying that I want to do and represent in five years.'"

Knowles shared one example of being offered to star on the cover of one of her favorite magazines in the world (she did not mention the title). Although the cover story would allow her to reach people who might not know about her work, she decided to only take up the opportunity if it provided her the agency over how her body, her work and her voice were represented.

"It comes down to the line of, 'Yes, it's a great opportunity,' but how is it working for me? How is it working against me?" Knowles said.

By staying true to her own mission and values, Knowles has unlocked a way to stick to her goals.

"So, it's not always easy, but for me at this point, it's not even about the opportunity. It's about what I'm able to do with the opportunity," she said.

