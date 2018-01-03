Billionaire Richard Branson: Here's the secret to sticking to your New Year’s resolutions

Regardless of whether you use pen and paper or your cellphone to jot your ideas down, what matters is that you get your idea down in writing, according to Branson. "If you have a record of it, you're more likely to make it happen," he wrote.

He noted that he has always made lists of things he wants to achieve as it helps him make sense of his ideas and track his progress.

Branson attributed the rise of Virgin's most successful companies, such as Virgin Trains and Virgin America, to his knack for opening up his notebook and writing down the random thoughts that led to those companies' creation.

For 2018, Branson's goal is to continue preparing for his space travels through his company Virgin Galactic, according to the post:

Get unbelievably fit so I'm ready for a trip into space. I'll be doing lots of trekking and biking to get me into top shape. When I finished the Virgin Strive Challenge in 2016 I felt like a 25-year-old again – I hadn't felt that good in 40 years. I'll also be doing some centrifuge g-force training so I'm as acclimatized as I can be for the journey.

Another trick to making goals is to set both short-term and long-term ones so you can feel a sense of accomplishment along the way, said Branson.