The 2 main steps Richard Branson is taking to prepare for his trip to space

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson recently said he expects to bein space in six months or else he'll be disappointed. Leading up to his upcoming travel with Virgin Galactic, a business he created to provide commercial flights to space, Branson said he's actually been taking two steps to make sure he's prepared for his trip: exercising on a daily basis and doing centrifuge training to simulate gravity.

During an interview with Esquire editor-in-chief Jay Fielden for a Master Class at Hearst Tower, Branson said this project has been 12 years in the making and has taken "lots of tears and hard work, but we're nearly there."

In his new autobiography, "Finding My Virginity," Branson said that getting into space with Virgin Galactic has been one of his biggest challenges.