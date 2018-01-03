Some major warning signs you're in the wrong job for your personality

Have you ever scored an internship or job you really looked forward to only to find out it wasn't a great fit?

Happiness expert and New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin says that knowing your personality type can help boost your chance of achieving career success. She also offers some major warning signs that your personality might not be the best fit for your job.

In her book "The Four Tendencies," Rubin poses a new personality framework which separates all people into one of four categories based on a simple question: "How do you respond to expectations?"

"It can help to know your own tendency because it can allow you to understand why your situation may not be working out," Rubin tells CNBC Make It. "When you understand your tenancy, it does shed light on why certain circumstances might or might not favor that aspect of your nature."

