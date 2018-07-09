I camped out for 25 hours for cheap Wimbledon tickets—it's the best time and money I've ever spent

Wimbledon, the world's oldest and most revered tennis tournament, can also be one of the priciest. A guaranteed ticket to see the big names play on Centre Court starts at £745 and can cost as much as £50,000. But there are ways to get affordable, and incredible, seats.

You can enter the public ballot, which randomly selects applicants and offers tickets to the show courts at a reasonable price: £41 to £210, depending. The only catch is that you don't get to choose the date you go or the match you see. The ballot also tends to be oversubscribed.

Knowing that we'd be in London during the tournament, my two brothers and I put our names in. None of us was selected. So we tried another option: queuing for tickets, which can land you courtside tickets on the day of play and for a fraction of the price. You'll pay between £42 and £145 to get great seats on a show court. For professional tennis, that's a steal.

But you have to be willing to wait in line overnight. There are a limited number of show court tickets available each day and the earlier you join the queue, the better your odds of landing one.

Armed with a pop-up tent, snacks from Aldi, sheets and pillows from our Airbnb in London, changes of clothes and toiletries, we showed up at 9:30 Thursday morning, hoping to score Centre Court tickets for the first Friday of the tournament.