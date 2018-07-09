Will Smith says a 'sickening work ethic' is the key to his success

Will Smith is a Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor, father and husband whose success in Hollywood spans more than 20 years.

But unlike many people who credit their career achievements to their unique talent, Smith says he credits his success to his willingness to work harder than anyone around him.

In a recent episode of podcast "Rap Radar," the 49-year-old says when he first fell into acting on 90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," he had one goal in mind, and that was to become the biggest movie star in the world.

"When I moved into acting that was the first time I started applying skill to my talents," he tells hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller. "You know, I look at skill and talent separately. You're born with talent and there are certain things that you just do naturally. You were gifted with a talent and you have it. But skill is acquired through discipline."

He went on to explain that he has never seen himself as someone who is particularly talented, but says he's always viewed himself as someone who is "willing to die" in the process of acquiring a skill. He says that once he puts his mind to something, he develops a "sickening work ethic" to achieve it.

"For me, to be a movie star was the first thing I ever really wanted like that and set my eyes on," he says.