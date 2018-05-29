Will Smith was broke and in trouble with the IRS until his girlfriend made him get a job

In reality, it sold over half a million copies, but it was still a disappointment by comparison to their previous success. And suddenly Smith was in financial trouble because he was living beyond his means and not paying his taxes. The IRS seized many of his more glamorous purchases.

"Being famous and broke is a sh---- combination," he says, "because you're still famous and people recognize you, but they recognize you while you're sitting next to them on the bus."

Tired of seeing Smith mope, his girlfriend at the time talked him into hanging out on the set of "The Arsenio Hall Show" in hopes that he'd find an opportunity that would boost his career. Reluctantly, he obliged, and it was there, he says, that he met Benny Medina, "the real-life Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" — although Medina went from Watts, California, to Beverly Hills.

Medina took Smith to a party at Quincy Jones' house, where Smith performed an impromptu 10-minute audition for the part of the Fresh Prince in front a room full of actors, artists, celebrities and politicians. As Smith tells it, Jones, who went on to become the executive producer of the show, had lawyers in attendance write up a contract right then and there.

"That's the story of how I became the Prince of Bel-Air," Smith says.

"Failure actually helps you to recognize the areas where you need to evolve," Smith notes in an Instagram story from earlier this year. "So fail early, fail often, fail forward."

And, of course, don't be afraid to put yourself out there, even if it means potentially embarrassing yourself in front of a room full of famous people.

"Always say yes," Smith recommends in the YouTube video. "And I guess listen to your girlfriend."

