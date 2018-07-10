The world's No 1. travel experience is this cooking class in Italy

Guests go to San Lorenzo's Mercato Centrale, a historic, central food market, to buy tomatoes and basil, Tuscan bread, different types of cheese, pine nut, roast pork, sausages and minced beef, which is a highlight, according to Bramante. Then they prepare and cook recipes in the renovated farmhouse in a rustic, Tuscan setting.
"The views from where you make the pasta and eat has glass windows and doors all the way around with incredible views over the countryside," he says.
Guests who take the cooking class receive the recipes via e-mail at the end of the course.
Here is the full list of TripAdvisor's top 10 experiences in the world:
1. Cooking Class and Lunch at a Tuscan Farmhouse with Local Market Tour from Florence — Florence, Italy
2. Berlin Bike Tour — Berlin, Germany
3. New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour — New York City, New York
4. Sydney BridgeClimb — Sydney, Australia
5. Vatican VIP Experience: Exclusive Breakfast at the Vatican with Early Access to Vatican Museum and Sistine Chapel — Rome, Italy
6. New Orleans Cooking Class — New Orleans, Louisiana
7. Rotorua Maori Hangi Dinner and Performance — Rotorua, New Zealand
8. Best of Niagara Falls Tour from Niagara Falls, Ontario — Niagara Falls, Canada
9. Vancouver to Victoria and Butchart Gardens Tour by Bus — Vancouver, Canada
10. Wild Wicklow Tour including Glenadalough from Dublin — Dublin, Ireland
