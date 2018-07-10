The world's No 1. travel experience is this cooking class in Italy

More millennials are spending money on travel experiences over buying things, and research shows these experiences bring more happiness.

So what is the best travel experience in the world? It offers fresh pasta, an apron and a stunning view of the Tuscan countryside, according to TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor recently released its Travelers' Choice Awards for Experiences, which ranks the world's best tours and travel activities. Out of 345 global activities, experiences and tours, Tuscan Farmhouse Cooking Class ranked no. 1 worldwide.

Only two experiences in the U.S. made the list: New York in One Day Guided Sightseeing Tour (no. 3) and New Orleans Cooking Class (no. 6).