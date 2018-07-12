9 places in America you have to see in your lifetime

Sedona is famous for its ancient red-rock canyons, which have more than 70 hiking trails, cliffs and forests to trek, including famous Cathedral Rock, known for its towering monoliths, and Devil's Bridge Trail.

The city is also known for its spirituality. Lore has it that Native Americans used to go there to heal, and that's helped Sedona become a popular place for yoga retreats and health and wellness trips. (Locals are quick to attest that Sedona is full of strong energy points called "vortexes" and the area has a large population of psychics).

Whether you believe or not, the layered red and orange rock formations unique to Sedona are magical.

Most parks have entrance fees that are no more than $9. Cathedral Rock is $5.

Some visitors do day trips from Phoenix (two hours by car).