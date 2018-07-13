When Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017, many customers saw lower prices on staples. Now, there are even more discounts — if you're an Amazon Prime member, that is.

In May 2018, the e-retailer announced that members can expect an additional 10 percent off sale products at Whole Foods. They’ll also get discounts on select best-selling items that rotate on a weekly basis.

Even more deals are available for Prime Day, Amazon's annual discount shopping holiday, which starts on July 16 this year: Members who spend $10 in Whole Foods between July 11 and July 17 get a $10 credit to use during the 36-hour Prime event. And, if you have the Amazon Prime credit card, you can earn 10 percent back on Whole Foods purchases when you use the card in-store from July 14 to July 17.

I headed to New York City's Bryant Park Whole Foods to check out the Prime week deals, and I was not disappointed. After the discounts, my total was knocked down from nearly $55 to $31.89, meaning I saved about $23 on my seven items. Here's the breakdown of how much I saved on each: