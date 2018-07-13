VISIT CNBC.COM

I bought groceries at Whole Foods with the new Amazon Prime discounts—here's how much I saved 

When Amazon bought Whole Foods in 2017, many customers saw lower prices on staples. Now, there are even more discounts — if you're an Amazon Prime member, that is.

In May 2018, the e-retailer announced that members can expect an additional 10 percent off sale products at Whole Foods. They’ll also get discounts on select best-selling items that rotate on a weekly basis.

Even more deals are available for Prime Day, Amazon's annual discount shopping holiday, which starts on July 16 this year: Members who spend $10 in Whole Foods between July 11 and July 17 get a $10 credit to use during the 36-hour Prime event. And, if you have the Amazon Prime credit card, you can earn 10 percent back on Whole Foods purchases when you use the card in-store from July 14 to July 17.

I headed to New York City's Bryant Park Whole Foods to check out the Prime week deals, and I was not disappointed. After the discounts, my total was knocked down from nearly $55 to $31.89, meaning I saved about $23 on my seven items. Here's the breakdown of how much I saved on each:

Coffee beans (two bags)

CNBC Make It

Prime deal: Buy one, get one free
Original price: $23.98 (for two bags)
Prime member price: $11.99
SAVINGS: $11.99

Organic strawberries

CNBC Make It

Prime deal: 2 for $5
Original price: $3.99 for one carton
Prime member price: $2.50
SAVINGS: $1.49

1.5 lb boneless chicken breast

CNBC Make It

Prime deal: $3.99 per pound
Original price: $7.99 per pound ($11.95 for 1.5 lb)
Prime member price: $5.99 for 1.5 lb
SAVINGS: $5.96

12-pack of sparkling water

CNBC Make It

Prime deal: 2 for $7
Original price: $5.99 (for one 12-pack)
Prime member price: $3.50
SAVINGS: $2.49

Tate’s gluten free cookies

CNBC Make It

Prime deal: 10 percent off sale item
Original price: $3.99
Prime member price: $3.59
SAVINGS: $0.40*

* This wasn't one of the week's "featured deals," but as a Prime member, you get an additional 10 percent off any sale items. And Tate's gluten free cookies happened to be on sale this week.

Honey Nut Cheerios

Prime deal: Buy one, get one free
Original price: $7.58
Prime member price: $3.79
SAVINGS: $3.79*

* Full disclosure: I forgot to grab a second box of Honey Nut Cheerios and didn't actually get any savings on this product. It didn't alter my total bill — I just missed out on a free item.

Check out the full list of Prime week discounts, which are valid through July 17, here.

