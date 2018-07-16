WeWork employees no longer allowed to expense meals that include meat

WeWork Cos. is going vegetarian.

The New York-based co-working giant recently notified its global staff that they will no longer be able to expense meals that include meat.

That's according to Bloomberg News, which cited a company memo sent out by WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey.

“New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact,” McKelvey said. “Even more than switching to a hybrid car.”

McKelvey also confirmed to employees that the meat-free lifestyle would affect WeWork’s “Honesty Market,” a self-serve food and drink kiosk system present across 400 co-working buildings.