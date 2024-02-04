These are the 10 most sustainable travel destinations in the world—none of them are in the U.S.

With 74% of American travelers concerned about the impact of overtourism, environmentally safe travel is increasingly becoming a priority.

To address overtourism and the effect it can have on the climate, countries around the world have started charging fees to visit some major destinations.

In January, Tripadvisor, in partnership with the Global Destination Sustainability Movement, assessed 100 destinations with a four bubble rating or higher over 12 months (October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023). Tripadvisor also used traveler reviews containing terms referencing sustainability, like "environmentally friendly," "eco-tourism," and "waste reduction" to rank the world's top most sustainable cities.

No American cities made Tripadvisor's inaugural list, while Montreal, Canada, is the only destination in the Americas to rank.