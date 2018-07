Named after Eliza Jane Nicholson, the first woman publisher at The Daily Picayune newspaper in the late 1800s, The Eliza Jane hotel is just two blocks from the French Quarter and is built within historic warehouses (the lobby has a 60-foot-high atrium space). The design is inspired by the the building's original occupants, which include the newspaper, the Gulf Baking Soda company and Peychaud Bitters factory. There's an eclectic collection of decorative lamps and brass in the lobby and an "Editors Suite" and "Publisher's Suite," for example.

The hotel opened in May and has 196 guestrooms, a French brasserie, bar and a garden courtyard with fountain that is influenced by NOLA's Spanish architecture.

Double rooms start at only $101 a night over summer months. Rates are typically $200 a night.

Skylark Negril Beach Resort, Negril, Jamaica