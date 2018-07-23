VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in the 10 biggest US cities 

What it means to be among the top 1 percent of earners in America depends a lot on where you live.

For example, if you live in San Jose, California, your household would have to earn more than $1 million a year to join the 1 percent. If you live in Santa Rosa, California, which is about 100 miles north of San Jose, your household would have to bring in less than half that, $487,000 a year, to qualify.

That's according to a new Economic Policy Institute report that looks at income inequality in the U.S. by state, metro area and county.

Below, CNBC Make It rounded up the 10 largest U.S. cities by population and listed them in ascending order according to the annual income required to be in the 1 percent there. We also included the average annual income of the 1 percent. All data comes from the EPI.

San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1.51 million

San Antonio, Texas
dszc | Getty Images
San Antonio, Texas

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $416,614
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.09 million

Phoenix, Arizona

Population: 1.63 million

Phoenix, Arizona
Dreamframer | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $428,153
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.04 million

San Diego, California

Population: 1.42 million

San Diego, California
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
San Diego, California

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $525,582
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.27 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 1.58 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
f11photo | Getty Images
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $554,069
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.38 million

Dallas, Texas

Population: 1.34 million

Dallas, Texas
f11photo | Getty Images
Dallas, Texas

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $566,304
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.57 million

Chicago, Illinois

Population: 2.72 million

Chicago, Illinois
marchello74 | Getty Images
Chicago, Illinois

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $586,182
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.63 million

Los Angeles, California

Population: 4 million

Los Angeles, California
TheCrimsonRibbon | Getty Images
Los Angeles, California

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $591,500
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.80 million

Houston, Texas

Population: 2.31 million

Houston, Texas
Howard Kingsnorth | Getty Images
Houston, Texas

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $629,816
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $1.7 million

New York, New York

Population: 8.62 million

USA, New York, Brooklyn Bridge Park, couple in autumn pushing prams along a path between Pier 1 and Pier 2 with the Lower Manhattan skyscraper skyline and the East River beyond.
Eye Ubiquitous | Getty Images
USA, New York, Brooklyn Bridge Park, couple in autumn pushing prams along a path between Pier 1 and Pier 2 with the Lower Manhattan skyscraper skyline and the East River beyond.

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $744,426
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $2.43 million

San Jose, California

Population: 1.04 million

Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.
Mark Miller Photos | Getty Images
Business district area of downtown San Jose, California.

Annual income required to be in the top 1 percent: $1.15 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $3.45 million

