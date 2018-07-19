VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1 percent in America

Just how much do you have to pull in to join the 1 percent?

A minimum family income of $421,926, according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which used the latest available data to analyze how the top 1 percent of earners, and the bottom 99 percent of earners, across the U.S. have fared between 1917 and 2015.

In affluent metropolitan areas, however, the threshold is much higher. In New York City, for example, your household needs an annual income of $744,426 to be in the 1 percent of earners. In San Francisco, it's $943,782.

Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1% in various U.S. states and cities
There are even a handful of metro areas where the threshold is above $1 million, notably Jackson, Wyoming, home to extremely wealthy residents like former Vice President Dick Cheney and Walmart heiress Christy Walton. In Jackson, you have to make $1.7 million to be among the 1 percent.

Keep in mind that these numbers just represent the threshold you have to cross — the average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. In the Jackson metro area, it’s $16.2 million.

The other 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an average of $50,107 a year. That means that, in 2015, the EPI reports, “the top 1 percent of families in the U.S. earned, on average, 26.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent.”

