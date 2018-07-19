Here's how much you have to earn to be in the top 1 percent in America

Just how much do you have to pull in to join the 1 percent?

A minimum family income of $421,926, according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which used the latest available data to analyze how the top 1 percent of earners, and the bottom 99 percent of earners, across the U.S. have fared between 1917 and 2015.

In affluent metropolitan areas, however, the threshold is much higher. In New York City, for example, your household needs an annual income of $744,426 to be in the 1 percent of earners. In San Francisco, it's $943,782.