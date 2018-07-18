12 US metro areas where the 1 percent make over 40 times more than everyone else

The gap between the rich and everyone else is only getting wider. That’s according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which used the latest available data to analyze how the top 1 percent and the bottom 99 percent across the U.S. have fared between 1917 and 2015.

"In 2015, the top 1 percent of families in the U.S. earned, on average, 26.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent — an increase from 2013, when they earned 25.3 times as much," the EPI reports. And in some areas, the gap is even more severe. In the Jackson, Wyoming, metro area, home to the luxurious Jackson Hole ski resort, the top 1 percent earns an astonishing 132 times more than the bottom 99 percent.

Below, CNBC Make It rounded up America's 12 most unequal metro areas, where the average income of the top 1 percent is at least 40 times greater than that of the bottom 99 percent. All data comes from the EPI.