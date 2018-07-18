VISIT CNBC.COM

12 US metro areas where the 1 percent make over 40 times more than everyone else

Jackson Hole, Wyoming
WitGorski | Getty Images
Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The gap between the rich and everyone else is only getting wider. That’s according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which used the latest available data to analyze how the top 1 percent and the bottom 99 percent across the U.S. have fared between 1917 and 2015.

"In 2015, the top 1 percent of families in the U.S. earned, on average, 26.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent — an increase from 2013, when they earned 25.3 times as much," the EPI reports. And in some areas, the gap is even more severe. In the Jackson, Wyoming, metro area, home to the luxurious Jackson Hole ski resort, the top 1 percent earns an astonishing 132 times more than the bottom 99 percent.

Below, CNBC Make It rounded up America's 12 most unequal metro areas, where the average income of the top 1 percent is at least 40 times greater than that of the bottom 99 percent. All data comes from the EPI.

12. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1.8 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $42,021

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 43.1 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

11. Summit Park, Utah

Average income of the top 1 percent: $4.8 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $110,003

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 43.5 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

10. Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2.3 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $51,276

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 44.3 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

9. Hailey, Idaho

Average income of the top 1 percent: $3.1 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $69,399

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 44.9 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

8. Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Average income of the top 1 percent: $3.0 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $66,015

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 45 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

7. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Average income of the top 1 percent: $1.7 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $38,212

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 45.5 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2.3 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $42,319

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 55.4 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

5. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

Average income of the top 1 percent: $6.3 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $101,213

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 62.2 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

4. Sebastian-Vero Beach, Florida

Average income of the top 1 percent: $2.9 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $43,473

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 67.2 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

3. Key West, Florida

Average income of the top 1 percent: $4.7 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $58,295

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 81.3 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

2. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

Average income of the top 1 percent: $5.6 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $62,053

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 90.1 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

1. Jackson, Wyoming

Average income of the top 1 percent: $16.2 million
Average income of the bottom 99 percent: $122,447

The top 1 percent in 2015 earned on average 132 times the average income of the bottom 99 percent.

