Royal family releases behind-the-scenes footage of Buckingham Palace — take a look inside

The notoriously private British royal household is pulling back the velvet curtain, so to speak, with a rare, behind-the-scenes look inside Buckingham Palace. A video, released by the royal family on Monday, takes viewers through some of the twisting corridors of the massive palace in London.

Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II resides, is currently undergoing a renovation. The video was released to illustrate how technology is being used to scan and measure rooms, providing a detailed map of the palace, which makes it easier for architects to plan and design renovations.

The technology shown in the video, called Point Cloud, is really pretty cool. But the video also gives a peek into the Royal surroundings.

The technology will be used to renovate the palace's nine small and impractical lifts (a.k.a., elevators), and at about 1:02 in the video, architectural lead Tony Barnard says “If you really want to understand why we need new lifts, imagine taking something from the kitchen all the way to a room at the front of the palace.”

A few seconds later, at about 1:08, the video takes viewers on the long journey from the kitchen to the Chinese Drawing Room (located at the front of the palace), which consists of an elevator ride and a very lengthy walk through the palace’s long corridors.

Check out the video: