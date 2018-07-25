Mark Cuban on dangers of A.I.: If you don’t think Terminator is coming, ‘you’re crazy’

Cuban was in conversation with Charlie Kirk, the 24-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing non-profit organization aimed at promoting conservative political ideas among high school students.

Cuban does not identify as Republican or Democrat: “I don’t belong to any political party and I never will,” Cuban told Kirk.

Amid a wide-ranging debate about what the scope of government should be, Cuban argued that the government should be involved in funding artificial intelligence research. In November, the billionaire warned that the United States should not allow countries like China and Russia to pull ahead in terms of developing artificial intelligence. China’s government has said publicly it plans to be the global leader in artificial intelligence by 2030 and Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, "the one who becomes the leader in this sphere will be the ruler of the world."

“And our defense organizations are starting to, but as a country, the administration is barely even acknowledging that it is an issue,” Cuban said to Kirk this week about artificial intelligence research in the U.S.

Cuban says the size and importance of the issue of artificial intelligence is such that the government needs to be involved.

“That is an investment that has to come from government," he says. "We can’t do enough independently with independent entrepreneurs because — trust me. I understand AI. And it is bigger than what any individual company can do because Google, Microsoft, etc. aren’t worried about defense applications. They are worried about making more money and they are using it to make more money."

The biggest impediment to a Terminator-like weapon being built currently, according to Cuban, is the lack of sufficient power supplies.

“Now, this may sound crazy for a lot of people, but the idea of autonomous weaponry in a mobile device run by a remote to power device is going to happen,” says Cuban. “I want it to be ours. And I want to be able to know that the government is in position to defend against autonomous weaponry. That has to be done by the government. That’s the same approach we have. Because it is such a big issue.”

Kirk disagreed with Cuban’s perspective that the government should be involved in developing artificial intelligence. Kirk is of the mind that virtually everything ought to be left to a free and open market — in other words, that private companies and researchers should be at the forefront of artificial intelligence development, not the government.