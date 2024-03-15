‘Parents need to talk about this’: The best way to teach your kids about AI, according to an education expert

Although the majority of American kids are familiar with the concept of artificial intelligence, many would like help learning how to use AI-powered tools, per a new survey.

A little over 70% of kids between the ages of 9 and 17 who use AI would like for adults, such as a teacher or parent, to help them learn how to use different tools correctly and confidently, according to the National 4-H Council's recent survey, "Youth AI Use & Understanding."

And nearly 30% of students in that age range say they've used ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, to help with homework, according to the survey.

Since children are already using these tools, it's important for parents to get involved in helping them do so responsibly, says Suzanne Barchers, a former educator and former editor-in-chief at LeapFrog educational entertainment company. Barchers has also written multiple children's books and college textbooks.

"It's impractical to think that the kids are not going to try it," she tells CNBC Make It. "Parents need to talk about this."