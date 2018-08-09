77 million Americans go camping—and 22 percent spent nothing to get started

Welcome to Camp Week! From August 6 to August 10, CNBC Make It is celebrating all things related to camp and camping, from the best budget destinations to a summer retreat for adults interested in financial independence. Come back every day for more camp-related fun.

Camping is one of the most affordable ways to enjoy the last few weeks of summer, and Americans are increasingly embracing the hobby. Nearly two-thirds, or 61 percent, of households in the U.S. include at least one person who camps, according to Kampgrounds of America's 2018 North American Camping Report, and the number of households who camp at least once a year increased 20 percent between 2014 and 2017.

The number of households with people who camp at least three times per year or more increased a whopping 64 percent between 2014 and 2017. And of the 77 million American households with at least one camper, 2.6 million are new to the pastime, KOA reports. Nearly 20 percent of all households who camp started just in the past few years.

And it can be inexpensive, or even completely free. In 2016, 47 percent of adult campers spent between $51 and $200 on camping gear, according to the 2017 American Camper Report, presented by The Coleman Company and The Outdoor Foundation. And 22 percent of those going camping for the first time spent nothing at all.

The most popular purchases were flashlights, which nearly half of all campers bought. Coolers, backpacks, airbeds and tents were also common purchases.