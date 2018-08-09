3 ways LinkedIn can help MBA grads bag their dream job

From Tim Cook to Ray Dalio and Sheryl Sandberg, the long list of leading executives with MBAs to their names can make business school seem like the fast track to success.

At 86 percent, the employment rate for MBA graduates is among the highest of any field of study, according to a 2017 Statista study.

But gone are the days when scoring your place, paying your fees and completing your studies were enough to guarantee your dream job. With social media playing an increasing role in the workplace, you now have to make sure you prove yourself as a future business leader in your online presence too.

LinkedIn is central to that, according to Chris Reed, founder and CEO of Black Marketing, who said that's where many MBA grads could be letting themselves down.

"People will Google you and find your profile. If it's incomplete, no amount of MBA will save you in terms of how you progress," Reed told CNBC Make It.

He set up his advisory business, which is independent of LinkedIn, in 2015 to help business leaders and entrepreneurs use the network to boost their careers. But business schools, such as the National University of Singapore and Hong Kong University, are now coming to him to look for advice on how to help their MBA grads use the platform to take their careers to the next step.

"These schools get me in because people are graduating and they still don't know how to use LinkedIn," said Reed.

He said it takes only three short steps.