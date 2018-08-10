VISIT CNBC.COM

The Rock is the world's 2nd highest-paid actor—here's how much he earns per episode of 'Ballers'

Dwayne Johnson plays Spencer Strasmore in HBO's "Ballers" 
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the world's second highest-earning actor and fifth highest-paid celebrity: Between June 2017 and June 2018, he brought in $124 million before taxes, which is nearly double what he brought in the year before ($65 million).

That's according to Forbes which, each year, looks at how much the biggest stars earn before taxes and before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents.

The only actor who out-earned Johnson was George Clooney, who sold his tequila company to Diageo for as much as $1 billion in 2017, which helped him bring home a total of $239 million. In terms of solely acting-related earnings, however, Johnson's are "the largest ever recorded in the 20 years Forbes has tracked the Celebrity 100," the site notes.

Johnson now commands eight figures to be featured in films like "Baywatch" and "Jumanji," but his television role on HBO's "Ballers," the Emmy nominated series that returns Sunday, August 12, is also quite lucrative.

Variety reported in 2017 that Johnson earns an estimated $650,000 per episode of the show, in which he plays a retired football superstar re-inventing himself as a financial adviser. That makes him one of TVs highest-paid actors in comedies. The only stars who out-earned him in 2017 were the five original cast members of CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," who made an estimated $900,000 per episode.

Johnson's work ethic tends to impress those around him. "He's grinding every day," says Alvin Streeter, who has worked as the actor's stand-in for several movies, including "The Fate of the Furious" and "Baywatch."

"There's an intensity when you're working around him and you can see it and feel it in the air," Streeter tells CNBC Make It. "He's going 150 miles an hour every day."

This is an update of a previously published story.

