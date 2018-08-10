The Rock is the world's 2nd highest-paid actor—here's how much he earns per episode of 'Ballers'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the world's second highest-earning actor and fifth highest-paid celebrity: Between June 2017 and June 2018, he brought in $124 million before taxes, which is nearly double what he brought in the year before ($65 million).

That's according to Forbes which, each year, looks at how much the biggest stars earn before taxes and before deducting fees for managers, lawyers and agents.

The only actor who out-earned Johnson was George Clooney, who sold his tequila company to Diageo for as much as $1 billion in 2017, which helped him bring home a total of $239 million. In terms of solely acting-related earnings, however, Johnson's are "the largest ever recorded in the 20 years Forbes has tracked the Celebrity 100," the site notes.

Johnson now commands eight figures to be featured in films like "Baywatch" and "Jumanji," but his television role on HBO's "Ballers," the Emmy nominated series that returns Sunday, August 12, is also quite lucrative.