One of my biggest concerns about early retirement was running out of money. What if there was another massive correction in the stock market? What if my rental properties went vacant for an extended period of time? What if Financial Samurai died? What if I accrued unexpected medical expenses? What if I underestimated how much I needed to be happy?

Such worrisome thoughts can paralyze even the best of us.

Whether you decide to retire in your 60s or in your 30s, I'm here to say the fear of running out of money in retirement is overblown. The media, money managers, and government officials, most of whom are still working, have fear mongered the general population long enough!

More from the Financial Samurai:

The average net worth for the above average person

When is the right time to travel or live abroad with kids

Household debt composition mix over time: student loans way up

As someone who left the working world in 2012 at the age of 34, let me explain why your retirement life will probably be just fine.