The Cleveland Browns learned this brilliant money lesson from their teammate

The Cleveland Browns might be busy prepping for the upcoming football season (regular season play starts Sept. 6), but recently, they've tackled a different type of issue: money management.
In an episode of HBO's documentary series "Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns," defensive lineman Carl Nassib schools his teammates on the power of compounding — and it's a lesson everyone should understand; it's a secret to becoming rich and is preached by the likes of Warren Buffett.
"We got a lot of money right now, right? This is the easiest equation to make you rich," Nassib says (with many curses bleeped out) to a handful of teammates, pointing to an equation written on a dry-erase board that illustrates how compounding works.
Nassib, who went to Penn State, tells his teammates they can potentially turn $1 million into $64 million by the time they retire simply by taking advantage of compounding returns.
Compounding, generally, is when you make money on both an initial investment and the additional return it already brought in, whether via interest or capital gains.
Nassib fleshes out an example: If you invested $1 million, he says, and saw a 10 percent annual return, you would have $1.1 million after the first year. A 10 percent return on that $1.1 million the next year would turn your investment into $1.21 million, and so on.